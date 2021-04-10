Michael J. Fox Shares Progress On Parkinson’s Disease Research, ‘We’re High-Velocity’

Michael J. Fox is sharing the progress his foundation has made on a cure for Parkinson’s Disease.

In 1991, the Canadian actor was diagnosed with the disease, followed by the launching of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000.

The foundation recently partnered with Shake It Up Australia Foundation to conduct research on both a cure and better therapies for those with the disease.

Ahead of World Parkinson’s Day on April 11, Fox shared a statement with Daily Mail Australia.

“One billion dollars is a lot of money, and twenty years seems like a long time, but in research terms, we’re high-velocity,” he said of the $1 billion his foundation has funded in research over the past 20 years.

Adding, “In the quest to cure Parkinson’s, we’re absolutely certain we are the tip of the spear.”

To mark Parkinson’s Awareness Month, his foundation has listed a number of ways people can help from donations, upcoming marathons and “A Conversation with Michael J. Fox” on April 20 at 5 p.m. ET.