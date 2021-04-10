‘Friends’ Reunion Wraps Filming On HBO Max Special

Click to share this via email

The “Friends” reunion is finally almost here.

After COVID-19 delays, filming for the highly anticipated HBO Max reunion has wrapped the official Instagram account for the show revealed on Saturday.

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc have all not posted any updates, although Matthew Perry briefly had a photo himself getting his makeup done for the special up before deleting it.

The cast will reminisce about the show and the impact it has had, with creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane also reported to be joining in.

There is currently no air date announced.