Bowen Yang Slays ‘SNL’ As Iceberg That Sank The Titanic

April 15 will mark the anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, and to commemorate the occasion on “Saturday Night Live”, Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che welcomed a special guest: the iceberg responsible for the tragedy.

Played with bonkers perfection by Bowen Yang , the sketch proved to be one of the episode’s weirdest and funniest moments, with the iceberg admitting “this is always a really weird time of year for me.”

Yost asks the iceberg what was going through his mind at the time he struck the ship. “Thank you for that… question,” the iceberg responds awkwardly. “You know what Colin, that was a really long time ago, I’ve done a lot of reflecting to try to move past it.”

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Carey Mulligan Jokes About Getting Mistaken For Michelle Williams In Debut Monologue

Yost then asks what the iceberg has to say to the families of all the people who lost their lives in the tragedy, but the iceberg is not having it.

“Okay, no. These are not the questions we discussed,” says the iceberg in the manner of a washed-up celebrity who wants to talk about anything other than the scandal for which they’re best known. “I think my publicist was very clear, I’m not here to talk about the sinking.”

POV you’re the iceberg that sunk the Titanic pic.twitter.com/AeQZlHejqZ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 11, 2021

What the iceberg does want to talk about is his new album, which he describes as a “hyper-pop EDM new disco fantasia.”

However, Jost insists that what people really want to hear about is the Titanic, which pushes the iceberg over the edge.

“Fine, you want to do this? Let’s do this,” the iceberg declares dramatically before recounting what happened from his perspective.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Bowen Yang Addresses Rise In Anti-Asian Violence In Powerful Weekend Update Segment

“First of all, you came to where I live and you hit me! It was midnight, I was chilling, then I hear this Irish cacophony behind me… and before I turn around, like half my a** is gone — which was my best feature. I am literally injured, and all anybody cares about is that, like, 40 or 50 people died or whatever.”

“It was 1,500 people,” Jost points out.

“Why are you attacking me?!” the iceberg shrieks. “You said you would be my Oprah, Colin.”

The iceberg points out that, technically, he wasn’t responsible for anyone dying. “Everyone’s talking about me, no one’s talking about the water. What did the autopsy say? They iceberged-ed? No, they drowned, b***h. That’s not me, that’s water. Nobody’s cancelling the ocean,” the iceberg explains.

RELATED: ‘SNL”s Bowen Yang Reveals His Parents Sent Him To Gay Conversion Therapy

“Hey, White Star Line, ya built a bad boat. It didn’t work out. That’s on you, honey. Now can we please talk about my album?” he adds, concluding the segment by singing his definitely-not-a-hit single “Loverboy”.

Judging by the Twitter response, Yang’s chilly comedy creation proved to be a big hit with viewers.

“We’re canceling the ocean.” Bowen Yang is comic perfection. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/s93XBySeHP — Min Jin Lee (@minjinlee11) April 11, 2021

Bowen Yang is hilarious and is a star. That is all. https://t.co/r3gimPbE8r — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 11, 2021

bowen yang pulling out yet another permanent cast member deserving performance pic.twitter.com/Y5ZlS5veOf — delaney ᵕ̈ (@Iornette) April 11, 2021

Bowen Yang on Weekend Update as the iceberg that hit the titanic is everything I didn’t know I needed #SNL pic.twitter.com/uQZ8YYIo7E — Beth Ellyn (@BethEllynSummer) April 11, 2021

I wonder if Bowen Yang’s back hurts from carrying SNL https://t.co/8B3YRa9bu1 — Kimberly Drew (@museummammy) April 11, 2021

Bowen Yang is a stone-cold star pic.twitter.com/o0Kl3t4q3G — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) April 11, 2021

Bowen Yang is perfectly weird and hilarious as the Titanic iceberg. “I’m not here to talk about the sinking.” “They drowned, bitch.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/3wo2JLKCCE — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) April 11, 2021

i would backstroke through hot lava for bowen yang https://t.co/ulrSkEguX6 — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) April 11, 2021

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.