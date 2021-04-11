Dwayne Johnson Reaches Out To British Soccer Star Ashley Cain After Doctors Reveal His 8-Month-Old Daughter Has Days To Live

By Brent Furdyk.

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson — Ashley Cain/Instagram

Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee recently revealed the heartbreaking news that their 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond has just days to live after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Spending what short time they have left with their little one, Vorajee shared a series of posts on Instagram Stories, including a video in which plaster molds are taken of her tiny feet.

Safiyya Vorajee/Instagram
Safiyya Vorajee/Instagram

Cain, also known for appearing in television’s “The Challenge”, paid tribute to his “fearless little lioness” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Cain also shared a video of support sent to him from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I want to tell you I’m so sorry about your beautiful daughter Azaylia. You tell that little lion that I said, ‘Let’s go champ and to stay strong.’ Brother I’m so sorry to hear this news but I don’t have to tell you that your daughter’s strength is what strengthens you,” says Johnson in the video.

“She’s already had this incredible impact on the world already, stay strong brother, my heart breaks for you.”

