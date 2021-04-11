Princess Ann Offers Touching Tribute To Father Prince Philip: ‘My Teacher, My Supporter And My Critic’

Princess Anne has issued a statement to offer a heartfelt tribute to her father, Prince Philip, who passed away Friday at age 99.

“You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready,” says the Princess Royal in her statement.

“My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate,” she continues.

“His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organizations with which he was involved,” she adds.

“I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities. I know how much he meant to them, in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and in the wider world,” she says.

“I would like to emphasize how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched,” the royal concludes. “We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all.”