Timothee Chalamet Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance In ‘Weird Little Flute’ Sketch

Timothee Chalamet made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut back in December 2020, and he can’t seem to stay away from Studio 8H.

On the April 10 edition of “SNL”, hosted by Carey Mulligan, cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd teamed up with the episode’s musical guest Kid Cudi to appear in a sketch together.

In the sketch, the three are featured in an apparent rap video in which they extol the virtue of the “weird little flute.”

As the three rap about how much they enjoy playing and taking care of their flutes, they rap, “Timmy Chalamet loves a weird little flute.”

Sure enough, Chalamet himself them appears onscreen, playing his own weird little flute.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Chalamet would make a cameo in the sketch, given that he, Kid Cudi and Davidson are longtime pals; back in 2019, in fact, they joined Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Nobu to celebrate the “Stronger” rapper’s birthday.

