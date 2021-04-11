Queen Elizabeth’s Giggling Photo With Prince Philip Was All To Do With Bees

After the passing of Prince Philip on Friday, numerous photos of the Duke of Edinburgh have been passed around.

One of those being a photo of Queen Elizabeth passing Prince Philip dressed in full uniform during the Grenadier Guards’ review at Windsor Castle in 2003.

On social media it was suggested that the Queen was giggling because the Iron Duke “pranked” her by dressing up but that isn’t the case.

RELATED: Prince Harry Returning To Britain For Prince Philip’s Funeral, Meghan Markle To Remain In U.S.

The photographer behind the picture, Chris Young, recalled the moment to the BBC and how it was all to do with a swarm of bees.

“I got lucky,” Young said of the photograph. “I recognized that it was a human moment. She was giggling like a little girl and he was laughing too.”

“I thought the reaction from both of them was pretty unique,” he continued. “Some of the guests were unsure as to whether they should move, but eventually everyone had to beat a retreat.”

Luckily a Royal Beekeeper (yes, that is a position) was called in to remedy the situation.

A bee keeper in protective clothing, removes a swarm of bees which has attached itself to seating set aside for dignitaries, before Queen Elizabeth II inspected The Queen’s Company of the Grenandier Guards at Windsor Castle. Photo: Chris Young – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Concerned guests keep a safe distance as a swarm of bees encirle chairs on the lawn of Windsor Castle. The Queen was amused today when a rival swarm of bees took on the British Army. A Royal beekeeper rushed to the rescue when a queen bee sent a buss of excitement around Windsor castle. Photo: Chris Young – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

RELATED: Princess Anne Offers Touching Tribute To Father Prince Philip: ‘My Teacher, My Supporter And My Critic’

Young’s picture was so popular that his editor had him hop into a local cafe before boarding the train back into London to send even more snaps of the bee takeover.