Barenaked Ladies Drop ‘Banger’ New Song ‘Flip’

For the first time in four years, the Barenaked Ladies have new music.

The band have dropped their new single “Flip”, along with the music video. The song is the first single off their 16th studio album Detour de Force.

“It’s a banger,” singer/guitarist Ed Robertson told ET Canada.

“This is a song called ‘Flip’. Wrote it with my pal Kevin Griffin. And it’s about trying to change your viewpoint. It’s particularly salient in these interesting times,” he said.

“Yes,” drummer Tyler Stewart agreed. “With things being so polarized all over the place — you know, lockdown total freedom, masked nakedness — we thought perhaps maybe you could think about changing your viewpoint.”

As for what inspired the song, Robertson said the “gulf” between views on social media was one of them.

“I’m trying to encourage people to see both sides.”

Barenaked Ladies will perform “Flip” on “Today” on Friday, April 16.

Additionally, the band will have a global streaming event, “Flip n’ Hits with BNL: A Night of Monster Jams of Pandemic Proportions”, on April 17 at 9 p.m. ET with special guest KT Tunstall.

Their “Last Summer On Earth” tour has also been postponed to 2022 with a stop in Toronto on July 21.