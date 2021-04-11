Will Zalatoris Hilariously Embraces His Resemblance To ‘Happy Gilmore’ Caddie

Click to share this via email

At the age of 24, golf phenom Will Zalatoris has been taking the PGA Tour by storm.

He’s also become notable for his uncanny resemblance to the caddie who carried Adam Sandler’s golf clubs in “Happy Gilmore”.

Zalatoris shared a video on social media in which he proved to have a good sense of humour about the comparisons.

In the video, he shows off his customized wedge, which has been inscribed with the first words that the caddie speaks to Adam Sandler’s character in the movie: “Mr. Gilmore, I’m your caddie.”

As he explains, he’s “embracing” it, since “a lot of people think I look like Mr. Gilmore’s caddie, so I put that on my wedge.”

"Mr. Gilmore, I'm your caddy" Will Zalatoris has embraced the Happy Gilmore comparison. 😂 (@Titleist) pic.twitter.com/zpEB3hMh80 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 11, 2021

Check out the scene from Adam Sandler’s iconic 1996 comedy classic in which Happy Gilmore inauspiciously meets his caddie for the first time.