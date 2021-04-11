Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Celebrate Silver Anniversary With Romantic Post

Hugh Jackman is adorably celebrating his silver anniversary with Deborra-Lee Furness.

The “X-Men” star shared a throwback photo of their wedding day to Instagram with a very romantic caption.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing,” Hugh Jackman wrote.

“From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life – and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart,” he added.

And if that doesn’t make your heart melt, nothing will.

The couple met on the set of her series “Correlli” and got married the following year in 1996. They share kids Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15.

Jackman often posts loving messages for his wife, including one on her birthday where he said “your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day. I love you so much more than any caption can convey.”