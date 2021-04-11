Jennifer Lopez’s Missing Engagement Is Probably Nothing To Worry About

Jennifer Lopez dropped new pics from the Dominican Republic on the weekend that caused a stir.

“Keep calm and work on the weekend,” she captioned a collection of photos from the set of “Shotgun Wedding”.

However, very noticeably the almost $2 million engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez was missing.

The missing ring caused speculation that things between her and Rodriguez were off again after hitting a recent rough patch. Or it could just be because she couldn’t wear the ring in scenes opposite Josh Duhamel.

With the second option more likely as less than a week ago, JLo shared beachside pictures where her “rock” was front and centre.

Plus just before that Rodriguez shared his own picture from the Dominican Republic where he flew down for a visit.

In early March, reports surfaced that the couple had ended their engagement but a source told ET that they “remain a couple.”

“Like any relationship, they have ups and downs and are working through things,” the source said. “There is no third party involved. She’s currently working in the Dominican Republic and he is working in Miami.”