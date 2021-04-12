Prince Harry Releases Statement Following Prince Philip’s Death: ‘You Will Be Sorely Missed, But Always Remembered’

Prince Harry has released a statement remembering his grandfather Prince Philip.

In a message shared Monday, the Duke of Sussex reflected on the influential life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

“He will be remembered as the longest-reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh, do get on with it!’

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.

“‘Per Mare, Per Terram.’”

Both Harry and Meghan were particularly close with Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, with Harry recently recalling to James Corden how his grandfather ended their Zoom calls by slamming down his laptop instead of hitting the “end” button.

Over the weekend, Harry arrived in the U.K. to attend Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17. While Meghan wanted to attend, her doctor did not give the pregnant duchess clearance to travel.

Prince Harry will join his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William, and other senior members of the Royal Family, along with members of staff, for the procession.

All eyes will be on the family as it is the first time they will come together in public since the Oprah interview aired in March.