Justin Bieber’s Album ‘Justice’ Returns To Top Of Billboard 200

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin Bieber is back on top.

The Canadian singer’s album Justice has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. This is the second nonconsecutive week to be placed there.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Hits High Notes With Cover Of Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’

It is also Bieber’s first multi-week No. 1 album since 2010’s My World 2.0.

Justice pushed Rod Wave’s SoulFly from No. 1 to No. 3.

Demi Lovato’s Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over debuted at No. 2, making it her highest-charting album since 2015 with Confident.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Releases Surprise Gospel-Inspired EP ‘Freedom’ On Easter

Completing the top five included Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Lil Tjay’s Destined 2 Win at No. 5.