Justin Bieber’s Album ‘Justice’ Returns To Top Of Billboard 200

Justin Bieber is back on top.
The Canadian singer’s album Justice has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. This is the second nonconsecutive week to be placed there.
It is also Bieber’s first multi-week No. 1 album since 2010’s My World 2.0.
Justice pushed Rod Wave’s SoulFly from No. 1 to No. 3.
Demi Lovato’s Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over debuted at No. 2, making it her highest-charting album since 2015 with Confident.
Completing the top five included Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Lil Tjay’s Destined 2 Win at No. 5.