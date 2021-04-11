Michael B. Jordan Explains While Rocky Won’t Be In ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan is addressing why one major character will be missing from “Creed III”.

Rocky Balboa won’t be in the upcoming film because the film is “moving forward.”

At the end of “Creed II”, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky disappeared into the crowd.

“I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis,” Jordan told IGN.

“But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward. So, it’s always respect and always a shit-ton of love for what he’s built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created. So, hopefully, you guys will love what I’m thinking… what we’re cooking up. I think it’s going to be something special,” he added.

Jordan will not only be starring in “Creed III”, but the star is stepping behind the camera to make his directorial debut.

The film is set for release in Nov. 2022.