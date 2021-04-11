‘Minari’ Star Yuh-Jung Youn Thanks ‘Snobbish’ Brits In Hilarious BAFTAs Speech

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) took place on Sunday with a number of big winners.

In a surprise win, Anthony Hopkins won for Best Actor, beating out award season favourite, the late Chadwick Boseman. Other big wins included Chloé Zhao for Best Director and Daniel Kaluuya in Best Supporting Actor.

But it was Yuh-Jung Youn’s “Minari” win for Support Actress that had everyone laughing.

First, on a sentimental note, she expressed condolences over Prince Philip’s death.

RELATED: Alan Kim’s Emotional Acceptance Speech For Best Young Actor At 2021 Critics Choice Awards Wins Twitter

Then adding, “Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially being recognized by British people, known as snobbish people, [that] they approve of me as a good actor, I am very, very, very happy. Thank you so much.”

🙌 Congrats to Yuh-Jung Youn, who stole our hearts in @MinariMovie and takes the BAFTA for Supporting Actress at tonight's #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NRtX1MadBH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Last week, Youn won at the SAG Awards.

“I don’t know how to describe my feelings. I’m being recognized by Westerners,” she said while admitting her English is not the best. Although all her fellow nominees adorably cheered her own.

RELATED: ‘Minari’ Star Yuh-Jung Youn Snags SAG Awards Supporting Actress Prize In Surprise Win

Youn is now considered a frontrunner for the Oscars with nine out of the last 10 SAG winners going on to win Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards.