Alyssa Wray Is Full Of Confidence On ‘American Idol’

Alyssa Wray killed her rendition of “Killing Me Softly With His Song”.

Wray hit the “American Idol” stage, where her confidence came through as she sang Roberta Flack’s hit as part of the Top 16.

“That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said as Wray finished.

“Katy literally took the words right out my mouth,” Luke Bryan chimed in.

Lionel Richie couldn’t agree more.

“It all comes down to confidence,” he added. “It was a stellar performance.”