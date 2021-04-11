Grace Kinstler Is The One To Watch On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Grace Kinstler brought it as she stepped on the “American Idol” stage during the Top 16.

Kinstler’s powerhouse vocals took centre stage as she put her rendition on Sia’s “Elastic Heart”.

RELATED: Alyssa Wray Is Full Of Confidence On ‘American Idol’

The performance earned a standing ovation from all three judges.

“You are a force to be reckoned with,” judge Lionel Richie praised. “When I watch you perform it is laser sharp.”

“There are arcs in storytelling and that was a perfect example,” Katy Perry said.

RELATED: Jewel Disagrees With Katy Perry’s Judging On ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan agreed with his fellow judges, “You just have a race car, thoroughbred voice.”