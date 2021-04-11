‘Shameless’ Comes To An End After 11 Seasons

Spoiler Alert: Stop reading if you haven’t watched the series finale of “Shameless”.

Fans are saying goodbye to The Gallaghers in an emotional series finale of “Shameless”.

Season 11’s finale of the award winning show started with William H. Macy’s Frank surviving his overdose from the previous episode. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) and Tami (Kate Miner) had to deal with the prospect of another child, while Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) contemplated a baby of their own.

But while it would seem Frank could survive anything, the post credits do show Frank coming to his demise after contracting COVID-19.

“So, we had to show that there were some consequences,” showrunner John Wells told Deadline. “We tried to find some way to make it Frank-like and fun and let him hold onto who he always was in the last moments.”

Emma Kenney, told EW, “there’s no such thing as a fairytale happy ending.”

“Except, time’s precious, don’t f**king waste it. Have a good time. I sure as hell did,” Frank says in his final moments.

Fans were also hoping to see the return of Emmy Rossum, and while she supported from afar, she did not make a return.

“You know, she very much wanted to, and we wanted her to. It just hit at just the wrong time with the continuing shutdown,” Wells said. “It was disappointing for everybody, and we would’ve loved to have her back, and she wanted to come back, but it was one of those things that couldn’t get done during the pandemic.”

As for if we will see The Gallaghers in a spinoff, Wells said, “I saw all of the sets in the trash at Warner, I think we’re really done,” before adding, “never say never in the world that we live in now.”

A number of the show’s stars marked the ending on social media.

