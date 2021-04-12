Willie Spence Is In Tears As ‘American Idol’ Judges Praise His Incredible Adele Cover

Willie Spence left the “American Idol” judges stunned with his incredible performance during Sunday’s episode of the hit show.

The 21-year-old singer showed off his amazing vocal range as he belted out Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain”.

Spence was left in tears as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan had nothing but praise for his performance.

Bryan gushed, “When I heard you sing for the first time I was like ‘I can only imagine… when I see him in a suit owning his moment and when I see him have confidence.’

“You did every one one of them in that performance.”

Richie added: “What we just saw was God took hold of you… because there’s no possible way you thought about this.

“You grabbed it, knocked us down and just stepped on us. It was a brilliant performance.”

Perry went on, “Every note was thoughtful. The moment you looked at the camera, the moment you stepped away from the mic… you were possessed in a Godly way.

“It was like God was working through you and it was beautiful to see you step into your power.”