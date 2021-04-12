Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Now Wakes Up At 2:30 A.M. To Work Out

Mark Wahlberg speaks about his tough workout regimen on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

DeGeneres mentions how the actor used to wake up at 4 a.m. to work out but has now set his alarm for 2:30 a.m.

Wahlberg shares, “I’m just getting busier and busier, less and less time in the day to get everything done.

“It started when I was in Europe, I was overseas and I’d come home to visit and by the time the family went to bed I’d be up for the rest of the night… I’d usually go to bed about 5 and wake up about 12 then work out and do all my stuff.”

He continues, “When I finish this movie in Los Angeles I’m going to start getting back to a normal schedule, wake up at like 6 a.m. like normal people and sleep in… all that fun stuff.”

DeGeneres also shares a video of the star doing chin-ups, saying his physique is incredible even though he’ll be turning 50 on June 5.

Wahlberg jokes, “Some days I wake up and I feel like I’m 80, other days I’ll feel like I’m 15.”

The businessman also discusses his new HBO Max docuseries, “Wahl Street”, and tells DeGeneres that his kids are following in his footsteps by creating their own businesses.

Plus, Wahlberg plays one of DeGeneres’s favourite games — “Pitch Please” — and blindly sells a pair of one-pound weights. The fitness fanatic describes how his famous friends like Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham could benefit from using them.