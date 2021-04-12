Cassandra Coleman Performs Moody ‘Wicked Game’ On ‘American Idol’

Cassandra Coleman earning her place at the top.

On Sunday’s Top 16 episode of “American Idol” the 24-year-old performed a moody cover of Chris Isaak’s classic “Wicked Game”.

Coleman opened slowly then brought all her energy and emotion to the song’s latter half, letting her voice break at appropriate moments, and twisting the song’s arrangement to suit her unique style.

The judges all agreed on the merits of the performance. Luke Bryan praised her “absolutely incredible” verses, while Katy Perry told her, “I would love to see what you would do with a show on tour. You know, there’s ‘American Idol’, and then there’s life after ‘American Idol’. And I think you’re gonna ace both of them.”

All three pushed Coleman to grow more confident on stage, with Lionel Richie telling her to “enjoy it more,” should she make the top 12.