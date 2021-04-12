Colin Jamieson’s Performance Of A Tears For Fears Classic On ‘American Idol’ Has Ryan Seacrest About To Join A Mosh Pit

Ryan Seacrest was really feeling Colin Jamieson’s energy.

On Sunday night, the singer took the “American Idol” stage for an energetic performance of the Tears for Fears classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”.

“Surprise, surprise, puppy surprise, who knew you had those vocals inside?” Katy Perry told him afterward. “You are an incredible vocalist, and I love watching you play to the camera.”

But it wasn’t just the judges who were into what Jamieson was putting out there. Coming back out onto the stage, Seacrest excitedly shouted “Yes! Yes!” as he and Jamieson joyously rushed at each other.

“Oh my God, if you start a mosh pit with Ryan Seacrest the internet will explode,” Perry joked.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t in the cards as the show’s host said, “I can’t mosh in my loafers, I’ll fall.”

He also told Jamieson, “I don’t think you know where the snooze button is. You just wake up and go.”