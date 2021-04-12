Grimes Tattoos ‘Beautiful Alien Scars’ Onto Her Back

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Grimes’ transformation into an otherworldly being is continuing at pace.

On Sunday night, the Canadian singer shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers a photo of the elaborate new tattoo she got.

RELATED: Elon Musk Reveals New Family Photo With Grimes, Baby X Æ A-Xii

Grimes explained the squiggly pattern will come to look like “beautiful alien scars.”

She also added that the tattoo was quite painful, to the point that it “hurts too much” for her to have gotten a better picture.

RELATED: Grimes Auctions Off Digital Collection Of Artworks For $7.6 Million

Grimes has frequently assumed alien, futuristic, and fantasy aesthetics, and shared her looks on social media.