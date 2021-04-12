‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Bosses Explain That Shock Season 6 Midseason Premiere After Killing Off Major Character

Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t seen Sunday night’s episode of “Fear the Walking Dead”.

Sunday’s midseason premiere of “Fear the Walking Dead” was an eventful one.

John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) met a gruesome end after contemplating suicide.

In the episode, John, Dakota (Zoe Margaret Colletti) and Morgan (Lennie James) successfully survive a walker-filled bridge after they asked John for help getting to the dam, Digital Spy reported.

In the end, John finally realized he must help Dakota get back on the right path after she revealed herself as the killer of Cameron (Noah Khyle).

John’s friend Janis had initially been framed and executed for the death.

Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie – "Fear the Walking Dead".

However, Dakota, who revealed she only saved Morgan because she wanted her sister Virginia (Colby Minifie) dead, shot John before pushing him off the bridge. Despite giving the impression he was dead, John resurfaced, only to have his wife June (Jenna Elfman) find him and discover that he was a zombie. A heartbroken June then had to stab him in the head to put him down.

Showrunner Ian Goldberg told Entertainment Weekly of the shock death: “John Dorie has always been this incredible point of light, this optimistic, hopeful beacon in the apocalypse, and really, we looked at John Dorie and Morgan as the beginnings of this family.

“And we knew that there had to be a cost to the war with Virginia, and, to this family, who is on the precipice of coming back together, losing someone that’s so much the glue and the heart of this family, putting everyone else in a position where, how are they going to move forward now, without someone so critical to who they are.”

Showrunner Andrew Chambliss added, “John Dorie is one of our favourite characters… and Garret just did such an incredible job bringing him to life that it was one of those realizations you have where you’re just like, ‘No, why does this have to all fall into place this way?’ I think, as writers, we go through a mourning in the same way the characters do, and the same ways as hopefully the audience will.”