Prince William Pays Tribute To Prince Philip In Moving Statement: ‘My Grandfather Was An Extraordinary Man’

Prince William paid tribute to his grandfather Prince Philip in an emotional statement released Monday.

The Duke of Cambridge shared, “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.

“I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."

He added, “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support the Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

Tributes poured in around the world on Friday as it was revealed that Prince Philip had passed away at age 99.

William’s brother Prince Harry, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their 1-year-old son Archie, arrived in the U.K. on Sunday to attend Philip’s funeral, which is set to take place on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.