Casey Bishop Rocks Out To Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ On ‘American Idol’

Casey Bishop is bringing rock back one incredible performance at a time.

On Sunday’s Top 16 episode of “American Idol”, Casey Bishop showed off her incredible vocal power once again with a performance of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”.

Taking on the ’90s classic, the 16-year-old made it her own through sheer force of personality, going big with her voice as the song reached its climax.

“I want to know where the extra pair of lungs are on you, because you’re holding these notes out to the point of just plain phenomenal,” Lionel Richie said after the performance.

Katy Perry added, “You’re dangerous — and I like it!”