Will Smith And Antoine Fuqua’s Movie ‘Emancipation’ Pulls Out Of Georgia Over Voting-Rights Law

Georgia is starting to lose Hollywood business over its latest controversial legislation.

Deadline reports that Will Smith’s next movie, the slavery escape drama “Emancipation”, will no longer shoot in the state due to a restrictive election law recently signed by Governor Brian Kemp.

In a statement, Smith and director Antoine Fuqua said, “At this moment in time, the Nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice.

“We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access. The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state.”

According to the report, the move out of Georgia will cost the production approximately $15 million due to the loss of tax rebates provided by the state.

The move comes after MLB announced earlier this month that baseball’s all-star game will be moved out of Georgia to protest the voting legislation, which critics have said aims to disenfranchise many voters, including many Black residents of the state.

On Twitter, bestselling author Don Winslow tweeted at the governor, “This is just the beginning.”