Kelly Clarkson’s Tweet Advising Taylor Swift To Re-Record Her Albums Resurfaces Following ‘Fearless’ Release

Taylor Swift’s army of fans have done some digging and found that Kelly Clarkson could be the reason she re-recorded her earlier works.
Clarkson tweeted Swift amid her infamous feud with Scooter Braun after he bought and sold her masters, posting back in 2019:
@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼♀️
— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019
Swift then took back control and released 2008’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first of six albums being re-recorded, on Friday.
The 26-track album includes new versions of classics like “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me”, as well as a collection of never-heard-before songs from the vault.
Fans thanked Clarkson on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.
Everyone say thank you kelly clarkson https://t.co/bwq1YcPDtF
— 𝚊 𝚜 𝚑 (taylor’s version) (@ashtothistaylor) April 10, 2021
"from the vault", Kelly you were visionary!
— Taylor Swift Charts (@TChartSwift) April 10, 2021
We love you Kelly🥺❤️💛💛 #FearlessTaylorsVersion
— som🌱✨| folklorian💛💛 (@somcardigan) April 12, 2021
Because of youUuuuuuuuu~ thank u 😭
— Lemuel (Taylor's Version) 💛💛 (@LEMMY_swiftie) April 12, 2021
Thankyou kelly for this!!! 🥰
— Nicko (@petalsfornicko) April 12, 2021
Icons supporting Icons @kellyclarkson @taylorswift13 https://t.co/rVp4dRmDPq pic.twitter.com/NfpsDOLuQJ
— Pat Clark (@PatClarkk) April 11, 2021
Clarkson previously spoke about her tweet on “The Tonight Show”, telling Jimmy Fallon in 2019: “I wasn’t really trying to defend or offend anyone.
“It was more of like, Reba [McEntire, her former mother-in-law] told me she did that. That’s it. That was all… She wanted to own her masters. And I was like, ‘Well, if it’s that important to you, find a way.’ And she recut all of her music and did the same musicians, the same everything. That’s where I got the idea.
“Taylor is the artist, like she’s been writing since she was a little girl. So it’s kind of like her diary, so I get why she’d wanna.”