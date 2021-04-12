Kelly Clarkson’s Tweet Advising Taylor Swift To Re-Record Her Albums Resurfaces Following ‘Fearless’ Release

By Becca Longmire.

Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift.
Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift. — CP Images

Taylor Swift’s army of fans have done some digging and found that Kelly Clarkson could be the reason she re-recorded her earlier works.

Clarkson tweeted Swift amid her infamous feud with Scooter Braun after he bought and sold her masters, posting back in 2019:

Swift then took back control and released 2008’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first of six albums being re-recorded, on Friday.

The 26-track album includes new versions of classics like “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me”, as well as a collection of never-heard-before songs from the vault.

Fans thanked Clarkson on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.

Clarkson previously spoke about her tweet on “The Tonight Show”, telling Jimmy Fallon in 2019: “I wasn’t really trying to defend or offend anyone.

“It was more of like, Reba [McEntire, her former mother-in-law] told me she did that. That’s it. That was all… She wanted to own her masters. And I was like, ‘Well, if it’s that important to you, find a way.’ And she recut all of her music and did the same musicians, the same everything. That’s where I got the idea.

“Taylor is the artist, like she’s been writing since she was a little girl. So it’s kind of like her diary, so I get why she’d wanna.”

