Kelly Clarkson’s Tweet Advising Taylor Swift To Re-Record Her Albums Resurfaces Following ‘Fearless’ Release

Taylor Swift’s army of fans have done some digging and found that Kelly Clarkson could be the reason she re-recorded her earlier works.

Clarkson tweeted Swift amid her infamous feud with Scooter Braun after he bought and sold her masters, posting back in 2019:

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

Swift then took back control and released 2008’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first of six albums being re-recorded, on Friday.

The 26-track album includes new versions of classics like “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me”, as well as a collection of never-heard-before songs from the vault.

Fans thanked Clarkson on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.

Everyone say thank you kelly clarkson https://t.co/bwq1YcPDtF — 𝚊 𝚜 𝚑 (taylor’s version) (@ashtothistaylor) April 10, 2021

"from the vault", Kelly you were visionary! — Taylor Swift Charts (@TChartSwift) April 10, 2021

Because of youUuuuuuuuu~ thank u 😭 — Lemuel (Taylor's Version) 💛💛 (@LEMMY_swiftie) April 12, 2021

Thankyou kelly for this!!! 🥰 — Nicko (@petalsfornicko) April 12, 2021

Clarkson previously spoke about her tweet on “The Tonight Show”, telling Jimmy Fallon in 2019: “I wasn’t really trying to defend or offend anyone.

“It was more of like, Reba [McEntire, her former mother-in-law] told me she did that. That’s it. That was all… She wanted to own her masters. And I was like, ‘Well, if it’s that important to you, find a way.’ And she recut all of her music and did the same musicians, the same everything. That’s where I got the idea.

“Taylor is the artist, like she’s been writing since she was a little girl. So it’s kind of like her diary, so I get why she’d wanna.”