Watch The Trailer For The Dave Grohl-Directed Music Documentary Featuring Ringo Starr, The Edge, Steven Tyler

Dave Grohl is stepping behind the camera and calling on his famous friends to deliver a love letter to rock-and-roll touring in the new documentary “What Drives Us”.

An ode to touring in the back of a van, Grohl enlists Ringo Starr, U2’s the Edge, Steven Tyler, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, St. Vincent, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Ben Harper, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and more famous rockers to pay tribute to the early days of a band’s life on the road.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Memoir ‘The Storyteller’ Coming Out October 5

“You’ve gotta get in the van if you want to make it in this business,” Starr says in the trailer for the doc, which features both newly recorded interviews with musicians, as well as archival footage.

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” Grohl tells Deadline. “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘Why? What drives us?’”

RELATED: Ringo Starr Talks New EP ‘Zoom In’ And Future Tour Plans As He Teases The ‘Joy’ In Peter Jackson’s Beatles Doc ‘Get Back’

The new film marks the second time Grohl has directed a movie. In addition to several Foo Fighters’ videos, he previously helmed the 2013 music documentary “Sound City”.

“What Drives Us” arrives on Amazon Prime Video in Canada on April 30.