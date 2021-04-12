Dwayne Johnson Is Still Considering Running For President: ‘I Do Have The Goal To Unite Our Country’

Could President Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson become a reality?

In a preview for the next Sunday episode of “TODAY”, the “Hobbes & Shaw” star talks to Willie Geist about his U.S. presidential ambitions.

“In our divided country, there aren’t that many people we all agree on anymore. Is that something that still interests you, Dwayne?” Geist asks.

Johnson tells him, “So I do have the goal to unite our country. I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

The actor has talked about running for president before when, earlier this month, a survey revealed 46 per cent of Americans would support his run.

The full interview with Dwayne Johnson on the fifth anniversary of “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” airs April 18.