Daniel Dae Kim Sat Down With ‘Lost’ Creators To Express Concerns Over Korean Character Stereotypes

Daniel Dae Kim has been serious about representation from the beginning.

In an interview with Vulture, the actor talked about his breakout role as Jin on “Lost” and revealed that he expressed concerns to the show’s creators about stereotypical portrayals of Koreans.

“When I read the script for the pilot, I knew this was a land mine,” Kim said. “My greatest fear was that the pilot of ‘Lost’ would air but the series would not — because if you were to see the pilot as the totality of my character, you would have been left with that stereotype.”

He continued, “While we were shooting, I remember sitting down with Damon Lindelof and J.J. Abrams and saying, ‘Guys, this character cannot progress in this same way.’ They basically said, ‘Trust us.’ I did, and it turned out for the best. As an Asian actor, you’re just looking to get hired. It’s about working within the system to try and change it when you have the opportunity. The character grew to a place where I don’t think you’d call him a stereotype by the end.”

Kim also talked about the work he did to make sure he had the character’s accent as close to correct as possible.

“It is a funny thing about my accent. It’s not standard Korean (표준어) because I speak Busan satoori (사투리),” he explained. “So when we first started, because Yunjin spoke standard Korean, it was decided that I was going to try and change my Busan to standard Korean. So that, plus thinking about the acting of it and realizing I did have an American accent — it became this weird mix of things.”

Unfortunately, he still got hit with some criticism over the accent.

“There’s no doubt it stung when I felt like the people I was trying to respect and please the most were the ones who were critical of me,” Kim said. “It was painful because, as my career since then has borne out, I take a great deal of pride in being Korean American. I know that not every representation is 100 per cent something we can stand behind all the time, but I choose to look at things as whether they’re moving the needle of progress on a larger scale. I don’t think you can question the positive effect ‘Lost’ had on representation. You could even argue it has had an effect on the way we cast now, if you look at the copycat shows that came out as a result of ‘Lost’.”