Kelly Clarkson Performs Moving Cover Of Dido’s ‘White Flag’

Kelly Clarkson is kicking off the week with another incredible “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer belted out a moving cover of Dido’s “White Flag”.

Clarkson was joined by her band onstage, donning an all-black ensemble for the much-loved segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Unsurprisingly, the performance went down a storm online:

She never fails!!!!! — Rhonda Collins (@RCollins0221) April 12, 2021

She looks and sounds fabulous! No one makes you feel a song like Kelly does. 🎶💗 — Travel Girl (@TravelG99706609) April 12, 2021

Kelly you are a blessing to so many people! Thanks so much!! — Dr. Tongia Sanders (@totalvictory05) April 12, 2021

Thank you!! Love Dido and you did that song justice. Beautiful, mesmerizing performance. 🤩 — Judy (@Ogopogoisreal) April 12, 2021

Breathtaking performance 😍🤩 — Donald Lambert (@dlambertjr) April 12, 2021

The latest “Kellyoke” comes after Clarkson sang LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” last week.

Other recent covers include Faith Hill’s “Keep Walkin’ On”, U2’s “Beautiful Day”, and Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”.