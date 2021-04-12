Kelly Clarkson Performs Moving Cover Of Dido’s ‘White Flag’

By Becca Longmire.

Kelly Clarkson is kicking off the week with another incredible “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer belted out a moving cover of Dido’s “White Flag”.

Clarkson was joined by her band onstage, donning an all-black ensemble for the much-loved segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Unsurprisingly, the performance went down a storm online:

The latest “Kellyoke” comes after Clarkson sang LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” last week.

Other recent covers include Faith Hill’s “Keep Walkin’ On”U2’s “Beautiful Day”, and Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”.

