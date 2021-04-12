‘Mythic Quest’ Is Back For More Fun And Games In Season 2 Trailer

Everyone’s favourite video games developers are back!

On Monday, Apple TV+ debuted the first trailer for season 2 of the workplace comedy “Mythic Quest”.

“Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction,” the official description reads.

“Meanwhile, C.W. (Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).”

The trailer also teases a guest appearance by none other than Snoop Dogg, who’s very anxious to get his hands on that expansion pack.

“Mythic Quest” returns to Apple TV+ on April 16.