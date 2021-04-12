‘American Idol’: Madison Watkins Gets Emotional As She Delivers Powerful Performance Of Sara Bareilles’ ‘Gravity’

Madison Watkins got teary-eyed as she put everything into her “American Idol” performance on Sunday’s episode.

Watkins belted out “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles for her Top 16 performance. She showed off her amazing vocal range as she took the stage in a semi-sheer, shimmering two-piece ensemble.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan had nothing but praise for the singer.

Richie gushed, “There are a lot of voices that can hit amazing notes, but there are very few voices that can be a great expressive voice and be able to tell a story.

“You brought us in not only with your voice, but with your style and your technique. Perfect presentation. That’s very special.”

Perry added: “You surprised me, I was locked from the first couple of notes.”

She pointed out that although she was all about the glitz and glam, “You showed me an incredibly serious side of being an artist, a musician, a vocalist… it was the best you’ve ever sounded. Full package stardom.”

Bryan said, pointing out there were some incredible vocalists on this year’s show, “Tonight you showed us you can hang with these singers and you deserve to be exactly where you’re at. That was a flawless vocal.”