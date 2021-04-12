‘The Talk’ Returns With Episode ‘Unlike Any Other We’ve Had Before’

After a tumultuous month, Global’s “The Talk” finally returns on Monday.

On the first episode of the show since the week of March 10, the cast addresses the fallout from Sharon Osbourne’s recent departure.

Osbourne left the show following a heated conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood about Piers Morgan and racism.

Opening the show, Underwood shares a message for the audience.

“It’s time for an episode of ‘The Talk’ that will be unlike any other we’ve had before,” Underwood says.

“As you may know, during our break, Sharon decided to leave ‘The Talk’. We need to process the events of that day and what happened since, so we can get to the healing,” she explains. “Over the next hour, we will honestly discuss what occurred and explore some of our feelings. And we’ll also show you how anyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations. By the end of the hour, we want everyone to feel empowered and ready to move forward.”

Monday’s episode includes a conversation with Dr. Donald E. Grant, an expert on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice.

Asked by Dr. Grant how she has been feeling, Underwood admits, “I’m nervous, but I’m ready, I feel a safe space. I didn’t want to escalate things with Sharon because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also I knew I had to be a example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as the angry Black woman.”

She continues, “That really scared me, I didn’t want to be that and I wanted to remain calm and remain focused. It’s difficult to go back to that day because I feel the trauma, I feel fearful and a little apprehensive.”

Co-host Elaine Welteroth adds, “I think it’s important for people to know how much strength and willpower it takes to maintain that kind of composure in that situation. I didn’t feel that I was heard, which saddened me because part of the reason why I joined this show with all these diverse, beautiful, intelligent women is because I though that we had an opportunity here and we do have an opportunity here to have conversations that help show people how we can bridge these divides in this country and we can do it with empathy.”

Underwood also talks about the moment during their exchange when Osbourne told her, “Don’t you cry.”

“I’m not tearing up because you’ve hurt me or I want some sympathy, I’m tearing up because I have to restrain that,” Underwoods says, “because if I had responded then I would have been the angry Black woman. I think that’s what resonated with Black women out there, but other women [who are told] don’t express emotion on a job, don’t do anything like that. To be told you can’t do something and I’m grown …. you get that feeling, ‘I’m a grown ass woman,’ and you have to suppress that.”

Addressing Osbourne’s leaked texts and claims that the two have been in communication since her last day on set, Underwoods clarifies, “I have not spoken to and do not have any phone call missed or received that I can find in my phone, but there were text messages sent to me. The reason I did not speak about or acknowledge or even respond to those text messages, because they were coming to me during the internal investigation. I didn’t know if you were supposed to communicate or not communicate … I want to be clear on this: I have not spoken to Sharon. I have not had phone calls from her. And my fear of answering something because something pops up in the media that’s misunderstood.”

Also appearing on the show is therapist and life coach Dr. Anita Phillips, who will talk about healing after a painful event or conversation.

“The Talk” was put on hiatus on March 12 in the aftermath of Osbourne’s on-air spat with Underwood. In the days following, an internal investigation was launched by CBS into Osbourne’s behind-the-scenes behaviour.

Tune-in to “The Talk” at 2 p.m. ET, weekdays on Global.