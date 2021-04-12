Sebastian Stan Sends Twitter Overboard With Nude Instagram Post

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sebastian Stan is taking the promotion of his new film “Monday” to the next level.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor, 38, posed naked, showing off his buttocks, while teasing that the rom-com will hit big screens this week.

Standing in only a pair of sneakers, socks and a jacket, Stan’s butt peaked out, sending Twitter overboard.

“‘MONDAY’, the movie. Out this Thursday,” he captioned his post. “When I say we gave it our ‘all’, we literally did.”

RELATED: Anthony Mackie And Sebastian Stan Call Out Each Other’s Flaws On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

“Monday” follows Mickey (Stan) and Chloe (Denise Gough), two Americans living in Athens, Greece. After meeting on a weekend in the heat of summer, the pair explore their relationship as the inevitable Monday creeps up ahead of them.

Check out some of the reaction below:

sebastian stan: posts new photo

me: omg he posted i wonder what!!

me: pic.twitter.com/TVuk6yQJk8 — lizzie // #1 loki simp (@eliimination_) April 12, 2021

me checking why sebastian stan is trending pic.twitter.com/JhFdawJRkF — dante⁹ buckys boyfriend (@starstucky) April 12, 2021

mcu twitter after finding out sebastian stan posted his ass on instagram pic.twitter.com/926kf8UwIU — adnan (@adnanisbored) April 12, 2021

RELATED: Mark Hamill Responds To Fans Calling On Sebastian Stan To Play Young Luke Skywalker

me opening twitter and seeing sebastian stan’s ass flooding the timeline pic.twitter.com/nTD5RfZ2Pm — zach (@civiiswar) April 12, 2021

“Monday” is set for release on April 12.