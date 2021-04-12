50 Cent Responds As Diddy Is Seen Holding Hands With His Ex Daphne Joy: ‘I Don’t Give A F**k!’

Click to share this via email

50 Cent doesn’t care who his ex Daphne Joy dates, even if it’s Diddy.

50 responded after photos emerged of Joy, with whom he shares 8-year-old son Sire Jackson, and Diddy hanging out in Miami last week.

Diddy and Joy, who haven’t confirmed the status of their relationship, were seen taking vodka shots in the music mogul’s Miami Beach mansion garden.

Diddy and Daphne Joy. Credit: Splash News

50 and Joy dated briefly before they split in 2012.

The “In Da Club” rapper posted a snap of his ex and Diddy alongside the caption, “Nah me and puff fight over business s**t. If he like the girl, he like the girl I don’t give a f**k!”

👀Nah me and puff fight over business shit,If he like the girl, he like the girl 👀 I don’t give a f*ck ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/6Xmcu1ETzL — 50cent (@50cent) April 10, 2021

50 is currently dating model Cuban Link, whose real name is Jamira Haines. He also shares son Marquise Jackson, 24, with ex Shaniqua Tompkins. Diddy split from longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2018.