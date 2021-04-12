‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Mid-Season Trailer Brings An Epic Fight For Captain America’s Legacy

Click to share this via email

With only two episodes to go, the stakes are raised and the action is bigger than ever.

On Monday, Disney+ debuted a new mid-season trailer for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, teasing the epic conclusion to the Marvel series.

Facing a new person claiming the mantle of Captain America, heroes Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson must fight for their country and to preserve the legacy of Steve Rogers’ iconic shield.

Directed by Kari Skogland and created by Malcolm Spellman, the series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Amy Aquino and Danny Ramirez.

The penultimate episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” drops Friday on Disney+.