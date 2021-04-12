Uzo Aduba Gets In The Therapist’s Chair For Season 4 Of ‘In Treatment’

Eleven years after the award-winning HBO drama “In Treatment” wrapped up its third season, there’s a new doctor ready to see patients.

Uzo Aduba will take over the therapy reins from Gabriel Byrne for the fourth season of the rebooted “In Treatment” as Dr. Brooke Taylor.

Set in present-day Los Angeles amid the global pandemic, the 24-episode series will see Dr. Taylor and her patients deal with current social and cultural events.

“These people are looking to me to tell them what to do about this moment we’re in,” she says in the trailer.

RELATED: Gabriel Byrne Contemplates His Life In ‘Death Of A Ladies’ Man’, Inspired By Leonard Cohen Song

Anthony Ramos, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell co-star as Dr. Taylor’s new patients, and Joel Kinnaman plays her on-again-off-again boyfriend Adam in the new season which was filmed under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Back-to-back 30-minute episodes will air Sunday and Monday nights, premiering on HBO on May 23.

The original three-season run debuted in 2008 and aired through 2010, with each episode focussing on Byrne’s Dr. Paul Weston’s weekly sessions with his patients as well as his own therapist. The show picked up two Emmys, while Byrne won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Drama in 2009.