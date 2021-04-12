Bethenny Frankel Reveals The Real Reason She Left ‘Real Housewives Of New York’

Bethenny Frankel is finally addressing her departure from “Real Housewives Of New York”.

The former reality star, 50, joined Paris Hilton on the latest episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast and explained why she stepped back from the beloved franchise after season 11.

“I left because it became not who I really was anymore,” she explained. “It’s just not what I wanted to be doing anymore.”

Frankel continued, “I didn’t want to be having those conversations… arguing about things that didn’t really matter anymore. It’s changed. People have a preconceived notion about it. How many charity events can we go to? How many friends can we not support on vacations? And how much drama do we want to avoid, and then go right into the drama on the vacation?”

According to Frankel, she only joined the series in season one because she was “broke and didn’t have anything to lose.”

The Skinny Girl mogul left the series in season three, only to return in season seven.

“I was offered a number I felt I couldn’t refuse,” she said of her return. “I managed to go back on very different terms, legal different terms… I was literally there because of the money. It was a lot of money at that point for me.”

Later on in the episode, Frankel chatted about the time she was Hilton’s nanny.

Season 13 of “RHONY” returns May 4 on Slice.