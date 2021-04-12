Ellen DeGeneres Sells Beverly Hills Estate For Roughly $59 Million

Click to share this via email

Ellen DeGeneres is saying goodbye to her stunning Beverly Hills mansion.

The talk show host sold the luxury property for around $59 million ($47 million USD), according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ellen DeGeneres estate

DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi purchased the house from Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine back in May 2019.

In the spectacular photos taken by Anthony Barcelo, the five-bedroom estate can be seen which includes a resort-like pool, an outdoor kitchen, a sunken tennis court, a large dining room with a bar, a library, a gym and a screening room.

The property, which was also previously owned by tennis player Pete Sampras, also includes its own guest-house.