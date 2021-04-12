Madonna Buys The Weeknd’s Multimillion Dollar Los Angeles Estate

Click to share this via email

It looks like Madonna is making a move to “The Hills” after recently purchasing The Weeknd’s nine-bedroom Los Angeles home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Material Girl” singer picked up the 12,547-square-foot estate for around $24 million ($19.3M USD).

After living in New York, London and Portugal, the Queen of Pop decided to return to Beverly Hills in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to THR, The Weeknd purchased the then-brand-new estate almost four years ago.

The property consists of a seven-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest house.

The purchase comes amid preparations for Madonna’s upcoming biopic, which the 62-year-old music icon is slated to direct.