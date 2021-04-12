Janet Jackson Celebrating 55th Birthday By Auctioning 1,000 Items

Janet Jackson is giving her fans a special birthday surprise.

The music icon will be marking the beginning of her 55th year by auctioning off 1,000 personal items.

Fans will have the chance to bid on pieces that the “All For You” singer wore to glitzy affairs such as the Met Gala and the Oscars when the three-day auction begins on Friday, May 14.

The event is set to take place in Beverly Hills and online, with some items going on display in the Hard Rock Cafe at London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Among the items up for grabs is a white tracksuit that Jackson wore as a child and the jacket she wore in her “Rhythm Nation” music video.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Compassion International, which works to end child poverty.

The festivities will culminate on Jackson’s May 16 birthday.