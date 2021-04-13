Kacey Musgraves Fuels Romance Rumours With Dr. Gerald Onuoha

Kacey Musgraves has a new man in her life.

Just hours after the Grammy-winning songstress and Nashville-based Dr. Gerald Onuoha were spotted embracing in a hug in Los Angeles, Musgraves seemingly confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

On Sunday, the pair cozied up while waiting for an Uber. Musgraves, 32, wore a blue and green sweater set and strappy sandals while Onuoha wore a classic Canadian tuxedo in jeans and a denim jacket.

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Teases New Album, Talks Divorce With Rolling Stone

Kacey Musgraves and Dr. Gerald Onuoha. Photo: Backgrid

In her Instagram post, Musgraves posed with her head resting on Onuoha’s shoulder.

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris & More Country Stars Praise T.J. Osborne For Coming Out

The new relationship comes less than a year after Musgraves and fellow musician Ruston Kelly divorced.

Musgraves and Kelly announced their split in July 2020. They were married for two years.

In a joint statement, they said, “It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts.”