Drew And Jonathan Scott Surprised As ‘Property Brothers’ Celebrates 400th Renovation

While generally “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are the ones making others emotional, it was their turn to be surprised.

To mark the show’s 400th renovation, the “Today Show” put together video “thank you” messages from many of the homeowners the twin Canadian brothers have helped along the way.

Mixed in were a few celebs who appeared on “Celebrity IOU”, such as Zooey Deschanel, Rainn Wilson and Michael Bublé.

Deschanel, who is dating Jonathan, joked, “Really, Jonathan renovates something everyday at our house. He renovated a lightbulb yesterday. When we flipped the switch, it turned on!”

Linda Phan, Drew’s wife, also joined in, “Four hundred renovations later, and what you see is what you get with the brothers. It’s always been about helping others and always will be.”

The brothers marked the 400th milestone in their Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine.

“We’re so grateful for the work we get to do and honoured to have the opportunity to enter others’ lives and share an amazing milestone: creating their dream homes,” they wrote.

“We’ve learned a lot about ourselves and the people around us over the past 10 years, and perhaps the most important lesson is that no matter where the job, no matter who owns the house, everyone’s looking for the same thing: home,” they added. “When a family can comfortably live in their own place and relax and be themselves, then we know we’ve helped them achieve their goal.”

“Property Brothers” and the Scott’s other shows all air on HGTV Canada.