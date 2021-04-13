Jay Baruchel To Host New Canadian Comedy Variety Show

Jay Baruchel is ready to make Canada laugh.

The “This Is The End” star will be hosting the new Canadian Amazon Original series “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada”.

The six part comedy variety show will be filmed in Toronto and included a number of your favourite Canadian comedians all trying to get each other to laugh first. The last comic standing will win a grand prize for charity.

RELATED: Jay Baruchel Celebrates Canadian Creators Through April

“I think we all know that as a contestant, I wouldn’t last very long, so I appreciate being able to host and not be the first eliminated,” said Jay Baruchel. “The roster of Canadian comedic talent runs deep and there will be no shortage of hilarious Canadians that will join the show as contestants or special guests.”

RELATED: Sandra Oh, Jay Baruchel, Don McKellar, Ethan Hawke And More Celebs To Celebrate National Film Day With Livestream

The show is based on the series from Japan, “Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental”. Renditions of the fan favourite have been created in Mexico, Australia, Germany and Italy. With upcoming editions in France and Spain.