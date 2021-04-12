Moby Addresses Natalie Portman Dating Controversy Admitting ‘There’s No Good Way’ To Talk About It

Moby is reflecting on the backlash he faced after claiming that he dated Natalie Portman in his 2019 memoir.

The 39-year-old “Black Swan” actress blasted the 55-year-old musician after he alleged that he dated her when she was just 18.

Moby subsequently issued an apology and cancelled the U.K. leg of his book tour.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the singer took a look back on himself in the early 2000s, which is around the time when he originally alleged that he was dating Portman.

“I was this out of control, utterly entitled, self-involved drink and drug addict and I loved reading about myself, almost pathologically, which I know is not something we’re supposed to admit,” he admitted.

Addressing Moby’s claims in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Portman said, “I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school. He said I was 20. I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18.”

Speaking to the Guardian, Moby continued, “You know, you’re asking me to open up such a can of worms… There’s no good way to answer: one option is terrible, the other is really terrible… So if we were playing chess right now, this is the part where I’d pick up my phone and pretend I’ve got an emergency call.”

Asked if he was sorry about what happened with Portman, he added, “A part of me wishes I could spend the next two hours deconstructing the whole thing… but there’s levels of complexity and nuance that I really can’t go into.”