Elaine Welteroth Says Women Can Relate To Meghan Markle And ‘Her Experience Of Being Silenced’

“The Talk” returned on Monday after a hiatus, the first since Sharon Osbourne’s recent departure.

Osbourne left the show last month after getting in an argument about racism and Piers Morgan–who was also let go from ITV for his comments against Meghan Markle in the wake of the Oprah interview.

During “The Talk”, co-host Elaine Welteroth reflected on the interview and how women and general can relate to the Duchess of Sussex.



“I really think it’s bigger than Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan. I really think it’s important that we are able to see these pop culture examples, including what happened here on our show, as sort of a mirror that’s reflecting back patterns and you know, troubling experiences and dynamics that play out in everybody’s life,” Welteroth said.

“For me, I think a lot of women see themselves in Meghan Markle and her experience of being silenced, and then not being believed when she came forward with her truth, totally dismissed,” Welteroth added. “I think when you deny a woman, or a woman of colour, their truth and their experiences, you’re not just denying them, you’re denying that of every woman and woman of colour who sees themselves in this person’s story.”

Meghan Markle — Matt Crossick/ EMPICS/CPImages

The ladies of “The Talk” also discussed Osbourne’s exit and leaked texts.

Sheryl Underwood addressed the moment that Osbourne told her, “Don’t you cry.”

“I’m not tearing up because you’ve hurt me or I want some sympathy, I’m tearing up because I have to restrain that,” Underwoods said, “because if I had responded then I would have been the angry Black woman. I think that’s what resonated with Black women out there, but other women [who are told] don’t express emotion on a job, don’t do anything like that. To be told you can’t do something and I’m grown …. you get that feeling, ‘I’m a grown ass woman,’ and you have to suppress that.”

