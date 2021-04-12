Tom Hiddleston Reveals Why He Took A Break From Being On Screen

Tom Hiddleston is explaining the reason why he took a step back from screen roles in recent years.

The 40-year-old star opened up about his “moment of consideration” in a new interview with Esquire.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Is Embarrassed By Unreleased Footage Of His Audition To Play Thor

“A few things crossed my path and I thought carefully about them, but they didn’t feel quite right, so I didn’t do them,” he admitted.

Hiddleston focused on stage roles in London and New York after retreating from the screen.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Shares Clip Of Him Falling On His Face For ‘Loki’

He continued, “I’d been playing so many different people in so many different parts of the world, and it’s very important to distinguish what’s real in one’s own life, and look after those things. Because if you don’t look after them, they can be lost, or they can be marginalised, and then you come home one day and they’re not there anymore.”

The British actor is currently filming a historical series titled “The Essex Serpent” with Claire Danes.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Reprises ‘Avengers’ Role In First Trailer For ‘Loki’

Meanwhile, Hiddleston also stars in “Loki, which hits Disney+ on June 11.