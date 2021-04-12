Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop’ Releases Mother’s Day Gift Guide Including $65K Sensory Pod

Click to share this via email

Not sure what to get mom this upcoming Mother’s Day? Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop has the answer.

The wellness company, which frequently releases lavish gift guides for every holiday, has named the must have items for all the mamas.

On the lower end of the price scale, a flower therapy box from East Olivia allows the recipient to “decompress” while creating multiple floral arrangements, all for $145. And of course, Good Beauty and Wellness products like their Goopgenes face oil and The Motherlodad vitamins make the list.

But seeing as the list is known for the out-there suggestions, what could you dream up?

From Satya Twena, a custom sky chart hat depicting the night sky on the day they were born could be yours for $2,575.

The Stiliyana Minkovsa Sensoled Immersive Sensory Pod at $65,000 “brings a whole new meaning to screen time.”

goop.com

Or a very boujee birdhouse from Sourgrassbuilt for $799 and a Brondell Bidet Seat for $649.

Even the Meghan Markle invested Clevr Superlatte made Paltrow’s refined list.

No matter what you pick, mom is sure to be spoiled.